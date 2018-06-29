Greece Refugee Situation

The border islands receive 75 new arrivals daily. In total, over 13,000 people have arrived to Greece by sea this year alone.

The UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees called the situation in Greece a “reception crisis” saying that refugee camps on the Greek islands are overcrowded while conditions in them are close to “crisis point.” Greece hosting over 60,000 refugees and migrants according to the UN, including 14,000 on the islands.

Lesbos recently witnessed violent protests as anti-migrant protesters clashed with police during Tsipras’ visit to the island. Some 2,500 people demanded an immediate evacuation of migrants from the refugee camp that currently hosts about 9,000.

