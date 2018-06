When Washington ‘understands the difficult conditions’ its militia allies are facing and says it ‘advises’ the Russians and Syrians not to violate a ceasefire – which was Moscow’s idea in the first place – you know that the Americans are pulling the carpet from beneath another set of allies

Robert Fisk

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-assad-regime-us-support-syria-rebels-israel-golan-heights-a8417716.html

