Hundreds of prisoners in southern Yemen swept up on suspicion of belonging to al-Qaida or ISIS are being systematically raped, tortured and humiliated in at least five out of 18 UAE-controlled „hidden prisons,“ according to seven witnesses who spoke to AP, which also obtained letters and drawings smuggled out of one prison in Aden.

