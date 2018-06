All across the western world the so-called melting pot is melting down. Immigration – legal and illegal – is probably the most contentious and divisive issue energizing voters. In Italy, for example, the right and left have united on the issue. In Germany, the government may collapse. And Trump has made this his signature cause. Can the status quo be sustained? CrossTalking

