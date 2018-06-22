«   |   »

China Is Centralizing Its Levers of Control Over the Congo – By Andrew Korybko (Global Research)

The creation of a business association of Chinese mining companies in the Congo should be interpreted as Beijing centralizing its levers of control over the country through the establishment of a powerful lobbying group that will undoubtedly advance the strategic interests of the People’s Republic while the Central African state undergoes an unprecedented political transition fraught with developing Hybrid War tumult.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-is-centralizing-its-levers-of-control-over-the-congo/5644817

Posted on 22. Juni 2018 at 02:01 in Allgemein

