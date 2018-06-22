«   |   »

As NATO chief pleads for alliance unity, MoD ministers warn ‘Russia is preparing for war’ (VIDEO)

Ahead of next month's NATO meeting, Jens Stoltenberg used Thursday's London speech to appeal for unity despite disagreements. Meanwhile, Tory ministers warned „Russia is preparing for war" amid a funding row with Downing Street.

Speaking at Lancaster House ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May at No.10, the Secretary-General Stoltenberg said the bond between Europe and the United States would survive tensions and disagreements over issues such as trade and the Iran nuclear deal.

