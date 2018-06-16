Trump’s New Tariffs on China Have Everything to do With The North Korea Summit (eurasiafuture.com)

The Trump method in trade, “diplomacy” and military matters is becoming clear and can be summarised as follows:

1. Make unreasonable demands

2. Follow the unreasonable demands with extraordinary and often blood curdling threats

3. Just when you think things can’t get worse – make even more unreasonable demands followed by even more extraordinary threats

4. Say that dialogue is an option but that if it fails the threats will be executed

5. Dramatically close the door on dialogue

6. Engage in dialogue and reach a compromise that should have been reached in the first place under more adult conditions – even though by now most members of the public and some politicians have forgotten the original threats because of Trump’s personal ability to go from a raging bully to a pleasant host – a kind of unpolished version of Ronald Reagan.

Read the complete article here

https://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/06/15/trumps-new-tariffs-on-china-have-everything-to-do-with-the-north-korea-summit/

