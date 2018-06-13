«   |  

Pentagon is openly refusing to end war rehearsals in Korea despite Trump’s announcement

In making the announcement to end what he called “war games,” Trump cited both the cost and provocative nature of the exercises.

The Pentagon confirmed that the next major military exercise — Ulchi Freedom Guardian — is scheduled for the fall. A spokesman said no new guidance has gone out to commanders in the field because there are still many questions on how the president’s commitment will be implemented.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/pentagon-begins-planning-which-south-korea-exercises-should-be-sped-up-scaled-back-or-suspended

