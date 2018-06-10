«   |   »

Filipino recounts US-Imperialism and warns Ghana: How the US ‚destroyed‘ the Philippines through military deals (Ghana News)

Ghana risks reliving its ‘slavery’ days through the signage of the controversial defense cooperation Agreement with the United States of America; it actually stands a risk of suffering similar threats and inhumane treatment meted out to the Filipinos under the ‘Lordship’ of their colonial masters; the US, this is an assertion made by Antonio Tujan Jr., a social activist and Filipino who together with his movement has fought against American imperialism.

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/How-the-US-destroyed-the-Philippines-through-military-deals-Filipino-recounts-657816

