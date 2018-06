Jean-Claude Juncker has called for an end to “Russia-bashing” two months after in response to the use of a nerve agent in the UK.

The president of the European commission said he believed it was time to renew ties with Vladimir Putin’s country, given its size and importance.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/may/31/russia-bashing-must-stop-says-jean-claude-juncker

