NATO exercises: US-Military Convoys en route to East. Thousands of soldiers and vehicles pass through Germany

The trek has been on its way since Tuesday: Thousands of US-Army soldiers and vehicles are being transported from the port of Antwerp in Belgium through Germany to the Baltics. The reason: From June 3 to 15, the NATO exercise „Saber Strike 18“ will take place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with 18,000 military personnel from 19 countries. In addition, the contingents of the military alliance, which are already stationed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve Exercise on the border with Russia, are to be exchanged. The change of personnel takes place every nine months, in total there are more than 3,000 US soldiers and equipment deployes.

For this weekend motorists in East Germany were prepared by the regional media to expect traffic jams and detours. The convoys are traveling at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour on highways. Currently no major protests are announced along the route. The Brandenburg Left Party wants to protest on Monday evening at the Fläming barracks in Brück against the rising of the confrontation with Russia. A spokesman for the party Die Linke in Thüringen told the daily junge Welt that no action was planned against themilitary transports.

On Friday it was reported by the Saechsische Zeitung in its online edition, that the first 126 vehicles and 680 soldiers had arrived at the Wettiner barracks in Frankenberg near Chemnitz on Wednesday. According to a local press officer, the facility is primarily a rest area and responsible for checking „vehicle lamps, tire pressure and oil levels“.

Michael Huth, press spokesman for the US Army Europe, told the newspaper that there are a total of 42 road convoys with a total of more than 3,000 troops planned to pass through the german states Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt to Saxony and from there on to Poland. Each column consists of a maximum of 20 vehicles. A column can be up to two kilometers long. 13 further formations with altogether 800 soldiers pass through the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg to Poland and into the other Baltic states. Tanks and other heavy equipment are transported by train.

Translation Coop Anti-War Cafe, H.B.

