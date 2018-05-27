Protestkundgebung gegen US-Truppentransporte durch Brandenburg Mo 28.5.2018 um 18.00 – Fläming-Kaserne, bei Potsdam – US-Friedensgruppen unterstützen Protestaufruf

Die Kundgebung findet am Montag, dem 28.05.2018 um 18.00 Uhr vor der Fläming-Kaserne, Beelitzer Straße 35, in 14822 Brück (Landkreis Potsdam-Mittelmark) statt.

Als Redner*innen sind Diana Golze und Tobias Pflüger angekündigt.

Veranstalter: DIE LINKE. Brandenburg LINK

Erklärung der Friedenskoordination Potsdam

NEIN zu US-Militärtransporten durch Brandenburg und andere Regionen Deutschlands. NEIN zur NATO-Aggression!

Zwischen Mai und Juni 2018 durchqueren über 100 US-Militärkonvois das ostdeutsche Bundesland Brandenburg und andere Regionen Deutschlands Richtung Osteuropa. Laut NATO-Propaganda dienen diese US-Truppen wie auch andere NATO-Truppen z.B. aus Deutschland dem Schutz der baltischen Staaten vor dem ”Aggressor Russland“.

Große Teile der brandenburgischen Bevölkerung wissen aber: Der Aggressor heißt NATO. Es sind die USA als führendes NATO-Land, die Atomwaffen und einen Raketenabwehrschirm gegen Russland in Europa in Stellung gebracht haben. Es ist die NATO, die in den letzten zwei Jahrzehnten immer näher an die Grenze Russlands vorgerückt ist.

Durch dieses Agieren provozieren die NATO-Staaten eine Kriegsgefahr, die nicht nur für Deutschland und Europa, sondern für die gesamte Welt unabsehbare Gefahren in sich bergen. In diesem Sinne ist der Protest der Brandenburger Bürgerinnen und Bürger gegen die US-Militärtransporte ein konkreter Beitrag, den gemeinsamen Widerstand – in Deutschland, den USA und der ganzen Welt – gegen US-Militärbasen weltweit zusammenzuführen, die das Rückrat der NATO-Aggression bilden. Große Hoffnungen sind darin zu setzen, dass es der „Koalition against U.S. Foreign Military Bases“ in den USA gelingt, eine Weltkonferenz der Friedenskräfte zu organisieren, wie sie es als Ziel ausgegeben hat. Und in diesem Sinne verstehen wir uns als ein Teil der Globalen Koalition gegen US- und NATO-Militärstützpunkte in der Welt.

Unterstützer dieses Aufrufs:

Friedenskoordination Potsdam LINK

Gruppen der Friedenskoordination Berlin LINK

World Beyond War @ Coop Antikriegscafé Berlin LINK

World Beyond War, David Swanson, USA LINK

Environmentalists Against War, Gar Smith

NO to U.S. military transports through the eastern German state of Brandenburg and other regions of Germany LINK

Between May and June 2018, over 100 U.S. military convoys are planned to cross the eastern German state of Brandenburg and other regions of Germany towards Eastern Europe. According to NATO propaganda, these U.S. troops, as well as other NATO troops, will serve to protect the Baltic States from the „aggressor Russia.“

However, large parts of the population in Brandenburg know that the aggressor is NATO. It is the United States, the leading NATO country, which has positioned nuclear weapons and a missile defense shield against Russia within Europe. It is NATO that has moved closer and closer to Russia’s borders during the last two decades.

By acting in this way, the NATO states risk provoking war, which entails unforeseeable dangers not only for Germany and Europe, but for the entire world.

In this sense, the protest of the citizens of Brandenburg against the U.S. military transport is a concrete contribution toward bringing together a common resistance — in Germany, the United States, and the whole world – against U.S. military bases worldwide, which form the backbone of NATO aggression.

Great hopes are to be put in the Coalition against U.S. Foreign Military Bases and in forming a truly global coalition against U.S, and NATO military bases in the world.

This statement originated by Potsdam Peace Coordination.

