Iran found guilty of 911 attacks – comment by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth

We are writing to urge the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately appeal the Southern District Court of New York’s ruling ordering Iran to pay more than six billion dollars of reparations for the 2001 terrorist attacks. Please note that the appeal must be filed

by Wednesday, May 28, so this is an extremely urgent matter.

We are willing and ready to provide court testimony in support of Iran’s innocence. The extremely weak case against Iran is predicated on the 9/11 Commission’s version of events, according to which 19 alleged hijackers (15 of whom were Saudis, and none of

whom were Iranians) precipitated a series of miracles including gross violations of the laws of physics. We can prove absolutely, beyond any reasonable doubt, that this version of events is false, thereby nullifying the case against Iran.

We believe that by strongly contesting this matter in a US court, Iran can win a major media victory over its enemies, and will likely win the legal case as well. For while US courts can be corrupt, they follow procedural rules, and create legal records, that

will in this case make it very difficult for the anti-Iran forces to achieve their objectives.

The alternative-not contesting the judgment-hands the anti-Iran forces a victory that they do not deserve. For although they have no valid evidence against Iran, if Iran fails to defend itself, it appears to be admitting guilt.

We believe that the following organizations would likely be available to assist with Iran’s defense, whether in the capacity of expert witnesses or as friends of the court:

Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth https://www.AE911Truth.org

Consensus 9/11 http://www.consensus911.org

Scientists for 9/11 Truth http://www.scientistsfor911truth.org

We urge the government of Iran to contact Mr. Mick Harrison Esq. of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry who, in his capacity as a private attorney, may be able to help the Islamic Republic of Iran take the initial steps toward assembling a legal team to appeal Judge Daniels‘ ruling in advance of the May 28 deadline:

Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org (which on April 10 filed a 54-page petition for a grand jury investigation of 9/11 with the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York.)

