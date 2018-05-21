A Skeptical Vet Exposes the Pentagon as an Aggressive, Illegal Force (Maj. Danny Sjursen / TruthDig & AntiWar.com)

Danny Sjursen is a former US Army major and a West Point history professor.

He uses anti-war talking points but he speaks from the vantage point of a consummate insider.

It might be fair to call him the „Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler of the 21st Century.“

Because he speaks as an individual — not as a member of a „partisan“ political organization (e.g., „Vets for Peace“) — his criticisms carry uncommon weight.

Commentary: With US troops deployed to 70 percent of the world’s countries and the US bombing seven nations (that we know of), it’s time to take stock of the role our military plays on this planet. The Pentagon doesn’t engage in „defense“ but is an institution that obediently kills and sacrifices its soldiers whenever an imperial president wants to start an illegal war. That’s the army I’ve served since before I was 18 years old. Perhaps it’s time we should start calling the Pentagon the „Department of Offense.“

https://original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2018/05/09/department-of-offense/

