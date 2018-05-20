«   |   »

# NoWar2018 Konferenz in Toronto, Kanada am 21. u. 22. September 2018 – Jahreskonferenz von World Beyond War – Livestream event in Berlin

ScreenHunter 1221

21. u. 22. September 2018 @ Universität OCAD in Toronto

Rednerliste:
https://worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2018speakers/

Supporters:

 

Advertisements

Posted on 20. Mai 2018 at 19:34 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: