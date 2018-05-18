US-Trained Special Forces Joined Police Crackdown on Dam Protesters in Honduras
Sandra Cuffe, Truthout: The US claims that it provides training for special forces in Honduras solely to combat drug trafficking and organized crime, but in reality, these forces are frequently used to inflict state-sponsored violence against community activists. The recent crackdown in Pajuiles against those resisting a contested hydroelectric dam project is just one more example of the clear involvement of US-supported forces in the repression of Honduran civilians.
Read the Article and View the Photos
Advertisements