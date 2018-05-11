Spotlight: China-Japan ties return to right track marked by Chinese premier’s visit (Xinhua)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrapped up his visit to Japan on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bade farewell to him in person at the airport in Sapporo, capital of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

Being marked by Li’s visit, which succeeded in consolidating political mutual trust and exploring new cooperation possibilities between the two neighbors, bilateral ties are now on the right track again.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-05/11/c_137172732.htm

