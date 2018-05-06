The War on Iran Has Already Begun — and Russia Must End It. The destruction of states such as Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Iran will isolate Russia when its own turn comes (middleeasteye.net)

The strikes reportedly targeted Iranian surface-to-surface missiles intended for deployment in Syria, and killed between 26 and 38 people, including 11 Iranians.

Red Lines Updated

The attack appears to have been coordinated with the US, coming just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Jerusalem – where, according to Haaretz, he had “thrilled Netanyahu with hawkish talk on Iran”. That same day, noted the Times of Israel, “news also broke of a phone call between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump”, while Israel’s defence minister, Avigdor Liberman, was meeting his US counterpart James Mattis in Washington.

read the whole artivle here:

http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/war-iran-has-begun-russia-must-end-it-1582275383

