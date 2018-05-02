What Does ‘Denuclearization’ Mean In The Negotiations For An End To The Korean War? – By Dave Lindorff (Counterpunch.org)

Media news reports and commentary as well as political statements coming bol of Washington on the surprising blossoming of peace talks between North and South Korea tend to focus on the question of whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is really “serious” about eliminating his recently developed nuclear weapons arsenal, or whether he will just try to keep what he has while decrying US military threats to his regime.

Missing in all the verbiage has been any reporting on the long US history of nuclear weapons in South Korea, where the US still, 65 years after the end of fighting on the peninsula, maintains at least three military bases and 28,000 combat-ready troops.

That history includes the US keeping as many as 950 nuclear bombs and a variety of delivery systems — rockets, planes and even howitzers that fire nuclear shells — within miles of the North Korean border.

https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/30/what-does-denuclearization-mean-in-the-negotiations-for-an-end-to-the-korean-war/

