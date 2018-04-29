Do we really want to join the enemies of Russia’s President Putin, the enemies of Russia? We say NO !!! Not in our name!

We say NO !!! Not in our name! Not here in Berlin!

Stopp Russophobia, which has been historically a central element of Nazi Germany’s antisemitic hate-mongering against Jewish Bolshevism and an argument to claim Russians were subhuman. As a result of that mindset almost 30 million citizens of the former Soviet Union were killed during WW2. What ist important now is to show respect for Russia and Russia’s President Putin! Solidarity! Despite all criticism againsts aspects of russian politics one might have. Multipolar World against War: An urgent call to all nations, organizations, movements and individuals worldwide to support the principles of peace and sovereignty – Reject interventionism and one-sided aggression!

http://multipolar-world-against-war.org/

