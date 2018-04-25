«   |   »

Nicaragua: Next in Line for Regime Change? The pattern is similar to events in Libya, Syria and Venezuela (Global Research)

Events in Nicaragua over the past week are clearly modeled on the kind of U.S.-led, NATO-driven regime change that succeeded in Libya, Ivory Coast and Ukraine, but has so far failed in Thailand, Syria and Venezuela. At a national level, the protests have been led by the private sector business classes defending their rate of profit against socialist policies in defense of low-income workers and people on pensions.

Extreme right-wing political minorities conspired with foreign elites to overthrow the national status quo.

Read the article at:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/nicaragua-next-in-line-for-regime-change/5637579

Advertisements

Posted on 25. April 2018 at 13:02 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: