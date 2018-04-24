Russia and U.S. Senators Want Disarmament, U.S. Media Does Not – Ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern and David Swanson, Director of World Beyond War

Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to “justify” war on Iraq. His website is raymcgovern.com

