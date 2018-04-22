Singer, Songwriter Vic Sadot supports Petition for a Multipolar World Against War & for Accountability for Violations of Sovereignty & International Law. No impunity for war crimes! Prosecute the racketeer war profiteers.

Vic Sadot has a released a new 18 song CD called Truth Troubadour at CD Baby where songs can be listened to in full length preview and purchased.

Vic Sadot is a singer-songwriter based in Berkeley, CA who is known for his „9/11 Truth & Justice Songs“ CD released on 9/11/11. Vic is available for solo bookings & political protests in the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to gmail, Vic is TruthTroubadour at Blogspot, YouTube, and