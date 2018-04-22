«   |   »

Singer, Songwriter Vic Sadot supports Petition for a Multipolar World Against War & for Accountability for Violations of Sovereignty & International Law. No impunity for war crimes! Prosecute the racketeer war profiteers.

ScreenHunter 1082
 .
.

 

Vic Sadot has a released a new 18 song CD called Truth Troubadour at CD Baby where songs can be listened to in full length preview and purchased. http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/vicsadot4

Vic Sadot is a singer-songwriter based in Berkeley, CA who is known for his „9/11 Truth & Justice Songs“ CD released on 9/11/11.  Vic is available for solo bookings & political protests in the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to gmail, Vic is TruthTroubadour at BlogspotYouTube, and TwitterVic Sadot is active on Vic Sadot on Facebook and with Actors & Artists for 9/11 Truth. Vic’s home website is VicSadot.com www.vicsadot.com

 

Advertisements

Posted on 22. April 2018 at 15:02 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: