Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, seems to have crossed swords with her boss President Trump

Ever since she was appointed as envoy to the UN, 46-year-old Haley has gained an unenviable reputation of being something of firebrand. She has delighted the hawkish wing on Capitol Hill with her belligerent tirades against Iran, North Korea and Russia. For a while too, Trump seemed to think she was doing „a great job“.

But lately, her bravura performances at the UN Security Council have apparently rankled Trump for displaying a little too much self-importance and ambition. The word is that the president — himself a person with excessive egotism — views Haley as being a little too big for her boots, who harbors secret plans to one day occupy the White House.

https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201804191063733069-trump-nikki-haley/

