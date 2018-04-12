USA: Dozens of Protests Around the Country: No U.S. war against Syria!

The Pentagon and Trump administration are racing towards an expanded war in Syria, threatening massive airstrikes that would violate international law, take countless lives, boost Qaeda-affiliated armed groups and could potentially lead to an even wider regional war.
The Pentagon is looking for a way to make a permanent U.S. military presence in Syria and gain leverage to eventually carry out „regime change“ in Syria, the same disastrous and destructive policy that they carried out in Iraq and Libya. They are using the allegation of a chemical weapons attack as a pretext for this new escalation. But on Thursday, April 12, Defense Secretary Gen. James (Mad Dog) Mattis admitted at the House of Representatives: „I cannot tell you that we had evidence, even though we had a lot of media and social media indicators that either chlorine or sarin were used.“
Nonetheless, Trump has dangerously tweeted: „Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ’smart!'“
People from all over the country are holding demonstrations to say „No!“ to a new war in the Middle East. No U.S. war against Syria!
Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, April 12 at 5:30pm
Wilshire Federal Building
11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90024
RSVP on Facebook
Sacramento, CA
Day attacks begin at 6pm
Federal Building 801 I Street
Boston, MA
Thursday, April 12 at 6:30pm
Park Street, Boston
RSVP on Facebook
Chicago, IL
Thursday, April 12 at 6pm
Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago
401 N Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611
RSVP on Facebook
Pittsburgh, PA
Thursday, April 12 at 6:30pm
Schenley Plaza
4100 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15260
RSVP on Facebook
Albuquerque, NM
Thursday, April 12 at 5pm
Kirtland Air Force Base, intersection of Gibson & San Mateo
RSVP on Facebook
New Haven, CT
Friday, April 13 at 5:30pm
Church St and Chapel St
900 Chapel St, New Haven, Connecticut 06510
RSVP on Facebook
El Paso, TX
Friday, April 13, 11:30am
Downtown El Paso, Texas Corner of E. San Antonio Ave. and N. Campbell St. Across from El Paso County Courthouse
RSVP on Facebook
Sarasota, FL
Friday, April 13 at 6pm
Marina Jack’s „Unconditional Surrender“ Statue
Sarasota, Florida 34236
RSVP on Facebook
Washington, DC
Saturday, April 14 at 12pm
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, District of Columbia 20500
RSVP on Facebook
Dallas, TX
Saturday, April 14 at 3pm
Dealey Plaza
400 Main St Dallas, Texas 75201
RSVP on Facebook
Champaign, IL
Saturday, April 14 at 5pm
West Side Park, Champaign IL
RSVP on Facebook
Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, April 14 at 12pm
1st Ave and W Van Buren St in Phoenix
RSVP on Facebook
Nashville, TN
Saturday, April 14 at 3pm
Davidson County Courthouse
1 Public Sq, Nashville, Tennessee 37201
RSVP on Facebook
Atlanta, GA
Saturday, April 14 at 12pm
Little 5 Points Square,
Moreland Ave and Euclid St., Atlanta 30307
Yakima, WA
Saturday April 14, 12 pm
Corners of 1st St. and Yakima Ave.
RSVP on Facebook
Detroit, MI
Saturday, April 14 at 12:30pm
Campus Martius Park
800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, Michigan 48226
RSVP on Facebook
Asheville, NC
Sunday, April 15 at 2pm
Pritchard Park
4 College St, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
RSVP on Facebook
Seattle, WA
Sunday, April 15 at 1pm
Westlake Park
401 Pine St, Seattle, Washington 98101
RSVP on Facebook
Oakland, CA
Sunday, April 15 at 11am
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
(btwn 12th St & 1st Ave on Lake Merritt Blvd)
Minneapolis, MN
Sunday, April 15 at 12pm
Hennepin & Lagoon Avenue in Minneapolis, MN
RSVP on Facebook
Durham, NC
Sunday, April 15, 3pm
117 Market St Durham, NC 27701
RSVP on Facebook
New York, NY
Sunday, April 15 at 2pm
Herald Sq. 34th St. and 6th Ave.
RSVP on Facebook
Chicago, IL
Saturday, April 21 at 12pm
Michigan Ave and Congress Expressway
Boise, ID
Tuesday, April 24 at 6 pm
Boise Public Library, Main Library
715 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho 83702
RSVP on Facebook
Pocatello, ID
Thursday, April 26 at 6 pm
Idaho State University Library
850 S 9th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83209
RSVP on Facebook