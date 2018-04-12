USA: Dozens of Protests Around the Country: No U.S. war against Syria!

The Pentagon and Trump administration are racing towards an expanded war in Syria, threatening massive airstrikes that would violate international law, take countless lives, boost Qaeda-affiliated armed groups and could potentially lead to an even wider regional war.

The Pentagon is looking for a way to make a permanent U.S. military presence in Syria and gain leverage to eventually carry out „regime change“ in Syria, the same disastrous and destructive policy that they carried out in Iraq and Libya. They are using the allegation of a chemical weapons attack as a pretext for this new escalation. But on Thursday, April 12, Defense Secretary Gen. James (Mad Dog) Mattis admitted at the House of Representatives: „I cannot tell you that we had evidence, even though we had a lot of media and social media indicators that either chlorine or sarin were used.“

Nonetheless, Trump has dangerously tweeted: „Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ’smart!'“

People from all over the country are holding demonstrations to say „No!“ to a new war in the Middle East. No U.S. war against Syria!

Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, April 12 at 5:30pm

Wilshire Federal Building

11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90024

RSVP on Facebook

Sacramento, CA

Day attacks begin at 6pm

Federal Building 801 I Street

Boston, MA

Thursday, April 12 at 6:30pm

Park Street, Boston

RSVP on Facebook

Chicago, IL

Thursday, April 12 at 6pm

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

401 N Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611

RSVP on Facebook

Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, April 12 at 6:30pm

Schenley Plaza

4100 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15260

RSVP on Facebook

Albuquerque, NM

Thursday, April 12 at 5pm

Kirtland Air Force Base, intersection of Gibson & San Mateo

RSVP on Facebook

New Haven, CT

Friday, April 13 at 5:30pm

Church St and Chapel St

900 Chapel St, New Haven, Connecticut 06510

RSVP on Facebook

El Paso, TX

Friday, April 13, 11:30am

Downtown El Paso, Texas Corner of E. San Antonio Ave. and N. Campbell St. Across from El Paso County Courthouse

RSVP on Facebook

Sarasota, FL

Friday, April 13 at 6pm

Marina Jack’s „Unconditional Surrender“ Statue

Sarasota, Florida 34236

RSVP on Facebook

Washington, DC

Saturday, April 14 at 12pm

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, District of Columbia 20500

RSVP on Facebook

Dallas, TX

Saturday, April 14 at 3pm

Dealey Plaza

400 Main St Dallas, Texas 75201

RSVP on Facebook

Champaign, IL

Saturday, April 14 at 5pm

West Side Park, Champaign IL

RSVP on Facebook

Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, April 14 at 12pm

1st Ave and W Van Buren St in Phoenix

RSVP on Facebook

Nashville, TN

Saturday, April 14 at 3pm

Davidson County Courthouse

1 Public Sq, Nashville, Tennessee 37201

RSVP on Facebook

Atlanta, GA

Saturday, April 14 at 12pm

Little 5 Points Square,

Moreland Ave and Euclid St., Atlanta 30307

Yakima, WA

Saturday April 14, 12 pm

Corners of 1st St. and Yakima Ave.

RSVP on Facebook

Detroit, MI

Saturday, April 14 at 12:30pm

Campus Martius Park

800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, Michigan 48226

RSVP on Facebook

Asheville, NC

Sunday, April 15 at 2pm

Pritchard Park

4 College St, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

RSVP on Facebook

Seattle, WA

Sunday, April 15 at 1pm

Westlake Park

401 Pine St, Seattle, Washington 98101

RSVP on Facebook

Oakland, CA

Sunday, April 15 at 11am

Lake Merritt Amphitheater

(btwn 12th St & 1st Ave on Lake Merritt Blvd)

Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, April 15 at 12pm

Hennepin & Lagoon Avenue in Minneapolis, MN

RSVP on Facebook

Durham, NC

Sunday, April 15, 3pm

117 Market St Durham, NC 27701

RSVP on Facebook

New York, NY

Sunday, April 15 at 2pm

Herald Sq. 34th St. and 6th Ave.

RSVP on Facebook

Chicago, IL

Saturday, April 21 at 12pm

Michigan Ave and Congress Expressway

Boise, ID

Tuesday, April 24 at 6 pm

Boise Public Library, Main Library

715 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho 83702

RSVP on Facebook

Pocatello, ID

Thursday, April 26 at 6 pm

Idaho State University Library

850 S 9th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83209

RSVP on Facebook

