Update on Syrian Chemical attack response – by Gar Smith / Environmentalists Against War

No Doubt It’s a War Crime:

But Is It Also a „False Flag“?

Remember the Maine?

Remember the „Tonkin Gulf Attack“?

Remember Iraq’s „Weapons of Mass Destruction“?

Remember „I saw Saddam’s troops throw babies out of incubators“?

Remember US medical students „at risk“ in Grenada?

Remember the false reports of earlier Syrian government gas attacks?

Remember the UK „nerve gas“ attack that has not been linked to Russia?

Remember Russia’s March 17 warning that the US was planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria to provoke a military „response“?

On March 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported with alarm that US naval strike groups were moving into position for a missile attack on Syria: „Strike groups of naval carriers with cruise missiles are being formed in the Eastern part of the Mediterranean, in the Persian Gulf and in the Red Sea.“

Meanwhile, the Directorate of the Russian General Staff has accused the US of planning a „fake“ chemical attack to justify its aggression.

Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskov, warned: „We have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria.“

More details are available at Environmentalists Against Warthe EAW website.

Sources: Southfront Analysis & Dr. Hisham Ahmed & Newsweek & The Daily Star & Sputnik & Almanar & Syria News

Don’t Let Washington Lie Us Into Another War

Demand an Independent International Investigation

More details are available at;

http://www.envirosagainstwar.org/know/read.php?&itemid=20536

