Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons.

State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that the United States calls on Russia to stop supporting the Syrian government and to work on preventing chemical attacks in the country.

„The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support [the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad] immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks,“ Nauert said.

„These reports, if confirmed, are horrifying and demand an immediate response by the international community.‎.. The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately. Russia, with its unwavering support for the regime, ultimately bears responsibility for these brutal attacks, targeting of countless civilians, and the suffocation of Syria’s most vulnerable communities with chemical weapons,“ Nauert added.

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804081063327616-state-department-douma-killed/

