A CALL FOR SOLIDARITY – Multipolar world against war! Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia, Palestine and all nations that resist!

The West‘s aggressive propaganda war against Russia (and its other perceived enemies) has reached dangerously hysterical proportions.

The recent tensions between Russia and the UK over outlandish, baseless allegations that the Kremlin attempted to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter on UK soil using a deadly nerve agent, has escalated into an international crisis that could have severe political, economic, social, and even military consequences.

Despite the fact that the investigation has yet to be concluded, and that no evidence or motive exists for Russia to commit this provocative act, an international alliance of Western governments, Western Mainstream Media, NGO‘s and other disingenuous entities continues to ratchet up the pressure using threats, sanctions, and punitive diplomatic measures with no end in sight.

This deceptive smear campaign is only the latest in the West‘s ongoing information-hybrid war against not only Russia, but also Syria, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and other targeted nations that dare to exercise their own sovereignty.

This war is also most dramatically manifested in Syria where the West has repeatedly accused Russia of helping the Syrian government ‘‘gas its own people‘‘ and ‘‘target civilians,‘‘ despite no investigations being carried out and no evidence forthcoming. All this is used to legitimize further military attacks against that country. The U.S. and France have repeatedly threatened military strikes in case poison gas is used again. Russia and Syria are constantly warning of an impending attack, possibly on government premises in Damascus.

Everything points to a choreographed script to impugn both Moscow and Damascus as rogue states and international pariahs.

Whether branding any targeted nations ‘‘undemocratic regimes‘‘ ruled by ‘‘murderous dictators,‘‘ or falsely accusing them of ‘‘meddling,‘‘ ‘‘aggression‘‘ or ‘‘genocide,‘‘ this pattern of demonization through the use of disinformation and outright blatant lies is fed to the public to advance the West‘s true objective: global hegemony.

The West‘s outrageous duplicity and reckless provocations risk pushing the world toward a dangerous new Cold War, or worse, a direct military confrontation that could spiral out of control and inadvertently lead to nuclear war and global annihilation.

In light of these grave dangers to humanity, We, as concerned global citizens, are taking a stand and calling for all peace-loving individuals, groups, organizations, political entities and nations worldwide to:

Express strong, unequivocal solidarity and support for Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine, and any other resistant nations targeted by Western aggression. We need to emphasize that despite all justified criticism of partial aspects of the policies of these targeted nations, nevertheless the sovereignty of the countries must be respected.

Strongly support and endorse the state media networks of Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia (i.e. Russia’s RT News, New China TV, Iran’s Press TV, HispanTV, and Latin America’s TelesurTV) and other resistant nations in order to promote other international viewpoints outside the Western MSM narrative. This is of utmost importance despite possibly justified criticism of partial aspects of their coverage.

Strongly support and promote reputable and respected alternative media sources and independent journalists, including the few courageous journalists who are still tolerated within the mainstream media, in order to counter the MSM‘s worldwide propaganda machine and break its hegemony and its narratives and censorship.

Categorically oppose and firmly denounce the reckless, illegal behavior from the West and its allies in the MSM that vilifies sovereign nations and world leaders with boldfaced lies to promote regime change and incite worldwide conflict.

Oppose the manipulation of media by the MSM, the criminalization of dissent and free speech, and the growing practice of censorship on the internet by social media companies at the behest of Western governments.

Demand that all Western-allied nations and their leaders respect and follow international law and the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and non-aggression, as indicated by the UN Charter, the very foundation of a multipolar world.

Support, strengthen and promote organizations, multilateral institutions and global alliances outside the orbit of the West‘s influence that promote international peace, cooperation, diplomacy and development (BRICS, EEU, SCO, AIIB, Non Alligned Nations NAM, ALBA, CELAC, etc).

This call for solidarity is meant to build new roads of communication and cooperation, and to empower nations and the public with vital, critical information in order to counter the intense disinformation campaign that MSM and the West have initiated.

We wish to speak as one in unity and solidarity, and amplify the message of truth, justice and peace, in order to further weaken the rogue forces of Western hegemony and bring about a transition from a chaotic planet threatened by constant war, to a multipolar world where all nations and peoples can live together in harmony.

For a civilized world that has drawn its anti-militarist, anti-fascist, antiracist conclusions from the experiences of colonialism and war, solidarity with countries opposing the hegemonic powers is more urgent than ever.

Multipolar world against war!

Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia and all nations that resist!

Published @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin by Heinrich Bücker, Al Leger

URL: http://bit.do/multipolar-antiwar

