Willy Wimmer, German ex-Vice President of the OSCE Assembly on the Skripal Case & Berlins Role in the Diplomatic Crisis

Willy Wimmer is the Former Parliamentary State Secretary in Germany’s Defense Ministry and Ex-Vice President of the OSCE’s Parliamentary Assembly.

He spoke to the press at the Moscow Economic Forum to send a message to the German Federal Government and, in particular, to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In his appeal, Wimmer criticizes that in the case of Salisbury it is impossible to listen to Western foreign ministers, chancellors or ambassadors: „They all sound as if they are brainwashed.“ According to Willy Wimmer, Europeans and especially Germans should finally say: „Enough is enough!“

