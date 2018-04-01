Editors of German Independent News Publication were invited for President Putin’s re-election ceremony in the Kremlin

On Thursday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited to a reception in the Kremlin. Only a few guests from the west were invited, including Albrecht Müller and Jens Berger from NachDenkSeiten.

In his welcome address, President Putin explicitly mentioned the NachDenkSeiten. They are a beacon of enlightenment and above all understanding and cooperation between Germany and Russia. The medium is small, but because of its well-researched media criticism, it has great significance for the public debate in Germany. Putin, thinks that such a medium, as well as others, could have had any influence on the Russian elections. It is true that the work of the NachDenkSeiten against the construction of a new concept of the enemy is enormously important both for Russia and for Germany.

Albrecht Müller, the editor of NachDenkSeiten then had the opportunity for a short reply. He thanked for the invitation. In doing so, President Putin continues to cultivate contacts with people who are unaffected by and reject a confrontation between the West and Russia. Müller recalled Willy Wimmer’s visit to President Putin.

„I would like to say one more thing: The attacks of Western media and politicians are really hard to bear right now. It is also clear that they are aimed at escalation. Please do not let this provoke you. Nevertheless, please stay with your policy of the outstretched hand. In your speech in the German Bundestag in 2001 you made the offer for a close and cooperative partnership with Germany and the West. That was important and correct. I know that this outstretched hand can be interpreted as weakness by the West and also within Russia. That should not irritate you and certainly not lead to a correction of the declared will of reconciliation. Please make sure that not even in Russia this climate is changing. We have to move towars a peaceful atmosphere. What we as the NachDenkSeiten and other related political forces can do to achievethis will be done. Consider also, Mr. President, your re-election of March 18 of this year as an encouragement to understanding – despite the present aggression of the West. Let us do everything to prevent a third world war. “

Then there was the opportunity for a personal conversation. Jens Berger explained the critical work of NachDenkSeiten in the specific case of the poison attack in Salisbury. Albrecht Müller reported on the Pleisweiler Talks which are supported by NachDenkSeiten . At least four times the Pleisweiler Talks focussed on the issue about peace between West and East – with Andreas von Bülow in the 1980s, with Willy Wimmer, with Dr. med. Johannes Posth, who worked for many years in Moscow and Kiev, and with Professor Norman Birnbaum from the U.S.. The irony of the story is that this peaceful town of Pleisweiler-Oberhofen would probably be one of the first target in a nuclear war. Because it is only 2 km away from an important NATO communication facility, hidden in the forest. President Putin noted that he knew this facility, from his time as an employee of the Russian secret service when he was stationed in Germany. The destruction of this NATO-communication facility and thus of Pleisweiler-Oberhofen could probably only be avoided if we are able to avoid the war. We should work for that. Just as the NachDenkSeiten do. „Greet your readers for the Easter celebrations!“

https://www.nachdenkseiten.de/?p=43218#more-43218

