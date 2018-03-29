Arrest of Russian Accounts in US Over Skripal Case Possible – US Ambassador

The arrest of Russian accounts in the United States over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal is a possible measure, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said.

When asked about the possibility of arrest of Russian accounts, the US ambassador told Russia’s RBK broadcaster on Thursday that such an option was possible. He added that he hoped for stabilization of bilateral relations, but noted at the same time that normalization was only possible if the existing problems were solved in a constructive way.

more

https://sputniknews.com/world/201803291063019331-us-russia-diplomats/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge