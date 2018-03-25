Russian Hopes about the most likely path to ending the sanctions, and it could happen this year

https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201803251062887793-us-russia-relations-prospective-doctorow/

However, I’d look in a different direction, I look directly to what comes from Vladimir Putin’s speech on March 1st and his presentation of the new nuclear parity between the United States and Russia. That resulted immediately in confusion in Washington, in the Pentagon denial of the weapons systems by Russia don’t exist, it’s a bluff, and our generals were scrambling to find a suitable response, while they were scrambling these various diversionary activities like the Skripal nerve gas attack story or like the widely spread rumor that Russia had cyber attacked US electrical systems, this sort of diversionary talk swept the news waves, finally, the generals got their arms around what Vladimir Putin presented on March 1st and the consequence was we heard when Donald Trump made his remarks during the congratulatory call to Vladimir Putin and said in passing that the arms race is getting out of control and we have to meet with the Russians to talk about it.

I can tell you right know if this proceeds, and it’s not going to be easy for Trump to put this through, but if it proceeds and there are arms negotiations, you can be sure that the precondition of the Russians will be the restoration of normal, civilized relations between Russia and the West, Russia and the United States meaning an end to sanctions. That is the most likely path to ending the sanctions, and it could happen this year.

For more information listen to this edition of Weekend Special with Gilbert Doctorow.

