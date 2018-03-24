Unite Against War and Reaction » Communist Party of Canada – We stand with the Syrian people, Syrian Communists, and the legitimate government of Bashar al-Assad

We stand with the Syrian people, Syrian Communists, and the legitimate government of Bashar al-Assad, who are fighting for their sovereignty, independence and their right to national self-determination and peace to develop their country free of imperialist interference and war. In Afghanistan, the US war has resumed with …

A year of attacks and threats of attacks on peoples and states around the globe, including Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Yemen, Palestine, Venezuela, Colombia, and Cuba was capped with the threats made by Trump at the UN in September to “totally destroy” the DPRK militarily, and more recently (as public opinion began to shift) to deliver a “bloody nose” to DPRK – with a tactical nuclear or conventional strike. The intent? To force the DPRK to bow to US demands that it stop development of its nuclear weapons and ICBM programs. The government of DPRK refuses to comply with these demands, because it fears US invasion and ‘regime change’ is certain if it unilaterally disarms.

Canada has made the situation worse by hosting a January meeting in Vancouver of all US allies in the 1953 Korean War, plus Japan and other US allies, for the purpose of jacking up the pressure on DPRK with more harsh sanctions aimed at starving the population, and threats of illegal maritime interdiction of ships in international waters delivering goods to DPRK. This is what the Israeli government did when its soldiers boarded the “Freedom Flotilla” ships on their way to Gaza, killing several passengers on board. The illegal blocking and boarding of ships in international waters with Canada’s involvement could be the spark that leads to a big war. This must be stopped now.

The only solution to this made-in-the-USA crisis is political and diplomatic. The US and all foreign troops must immediately withdraw from the Korean Peninsula and the “practice” attacks on DPRK by the US, Japanese, and South Korean troops must stop. Sanctions must be ended, and talks opened up to achieve reunification of the Korean Peninsula, demilitarization and peace in the region. Comprehensive and global nuclear disarmament, based on mutual security and involving all nuclear states, is the only way to achieve nuclear disarmament. But it will require mass action and organized pressure from the world’s peoples to secure it.

In fact, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has already made successful overtures to the government of South Korea to field a joint team at the Olympics in South Korea this month. South Koreans also know that there is no military solution, but there is great danger of a war by accident or design, nuclear or conventional, that would involve both North and South, and could quickly spread to engulf the whole world.

We stand with the DPRK in its struggle for sovereignty and independence, against aggressive US imperialism, and for a political solution leading to peace and reunification on the Korean peninsula.

Canada’s role in US imperialism’s gang-up on DPRK is a clear example of how far to the right Canada’s foreign policy has shifted under Harper and now Trudeau, and how our foreign policy has tracked the ongoing US drive to escalating threats and aggression. Canada is now completely submerged in the US/NATO war machine and a leading participant in US/NATO military strategy and actions.

