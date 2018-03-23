Co-Signing a declaration of peace by Greek and Turkish mayors

At the initiative of the Mayor of Lesvos Spyros Galinos, the mayors of the northern Aegean prepare a declaration of peace, which will also be signed by the mayors of the opposite Turkish coasts of Asia Minor.

In this declaration, which is planned to be signed at a special event in Mytilene, it is stressed that „the Aegean is and must remain a sea, peace, security and cooperation“.

As is well known, the inhabitants of both sides of the Aegean have built up excellent neighborly and cooperative relations in recent years. Living alongside each other, developing tourist and other business ventures, and organizing joint events.

„Not only do they have nothing to divide but instead have a lot to unite them.“ This message says that the Mayor of Lesvos, Spyros Galinos, is trying to send the initiative to sign the joint declaration, as reported by the Athens News Agency.

Its proposal has already been approved by the Regional Union of Municipalities of the North Aegean and has been submitted to the South Aegean PES. It was also sent to the Mayors of the opposite Turkish cities to sign.

The proclamation

In detail, the text of the Declaration published today by the daily newspaper of Mytilene „News of Lesvos“ reads as follows:

„The mayors of the Greek islands and the mayors of the Turkish cities bordered by the waters of the Aegean have for years built relations of cooperation in economic, cultural and social terms. Relationships based on mutual respect and appreciation, built in slow and steady steps and diffused into our local societies. Honoring the past and having a look in the future, we brought our communities closer to mutual benefits for both sides, following the basic principle that the Aegean should be primarily a sea of ​​peace, security and cooperation.

We believe that mayors together with local societies have proven in practice that through the above principles it is possible to have a mutually beneficial approach that has overcome the tensions in the times. We believe that any differences should be resolved in accordance with the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes under international law and in a climate of security that our local communities want from both sides of the Aegean. The good relationship that has been built at all levels between us can be the basis of rapprochement and good neighborliness of our nations.

We, the mayors of the Greek islands and the cities of the Turkish beaches proclaim that:

– The Aegean is a sea of ​​peace of security and cooperation. International agreements and international law are the solid ground for the peaceful coexistence and friendship of our peoples.

– Our local societies want a peaceful coexistence and a sense of security.

– Facing the same challenges and problems, we are pursuing joint actions that benefit our fellow citizens.

– We will continue to seek mutually beneficial cooperation at a cultural, social and economic level „.

