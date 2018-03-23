A CALL FOR SOLIDARITY – Multipolar world against war! Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia and all nations that resist!

The West‘s aggressive propaganda war against Russia (and its other perceived

enemies) has reached dangerously hysterical proportions.

The recent tensions between Russia and the UK over baseless allegations that

the Kremlin attempted to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter on UK

soil using a deadly nerve agent, has escalated into an international crisis that

could have severe political, economic, social, and even military consequences.

Despite the fact that the investigation has yet to be concluded, and that no

evidence or motive exists for Russia to commit this provocative act, an

international alliance of Western governments, Western Mainstream Media,

NGO‘s and other disingenuous entities continues to ratchet up the pressure using

threats, sanctions, and punitive diplomatic measures with no end in sight.

This deceptive smear campaign is only the latest in the West‘s ongoing

information-hybrid war against not only Russia, but also Syria, China, Iran,

Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and other targeted nations that dare to exercise

their own sovereignty.

This war is most dramatically manifested in Syria where the West has repeatedly

accused Russia of helping the Syrian government ‘‘gas its own people‘‘ and

‘‘target civilians,‘‘ despite no investigations being carried out and no evidence

forthcoming.

Whether branding these targeted nations ‘‘undemocratic regimes‘‘ ruled by

‘‘murderous dictators,‘‘ or falsely accusing them of ‘‘meddling,‘‘ ‘‘aggression‘‘ or

‘‘genocide,‘‘ this pattern of demonization through the use of disinformation and

outright blatant lies is fed to the public to advance the West‘s true objective: global

hegemony.

The West‘s outrageous duplicity and reckless provocations risk pushing the world

toward a dangerous new Cold War, or worse, a direct military confrontation that

could spiral out of control and inadvertently lead to nuclear war and global

annihilation.

In light of these grave dangers to humanity, We, as concerned global citizens, are

taking a stand and calling for all peace-loving individuals, groups, organizations,

political entities and nations worldwide to:

Express strong, unequivocal solidarity and support for Russia, China, Iran, Syria,

Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine, and any other resistant nations targeted

by Western aggression.

Strongly support and endorse the state media networks of Russia, China, Iran,

Venezuela, Bolivia (i.e. Russia’s RT, New China TV, Iran’s Press TV, HispanTV,

and Latin America’s Telesur) and other resistant nations in order to promote other

international viewpoints outside the Western MSM narrative.

Strongly support and promote reputable and respected alternative media sources

and independent journalists, including the few courageous journalists who are still

working in MSM, in order to counter the MSM‘s worldwide propaganda machine.

Categorically oppose and firmly denounce the reckless, illegal behavior from the

West and its allies in the MSM that vilifies sovereign nations and world leaders

with boldfaced lies to promote regime change and incite worldwide conlict.

Oppose the manipulation of media by the MSM, the criminalization of dissent and

free speech, and the growing practice of censorship on the internet by social

media companies at the behest of Western governments.

Demand that all Western-allied nations and their leaders respect and follow international law and the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and non-

aggression, as indicated by the UN Charter.

Support, strengthen and promote organizations, multilateral institutions and global

alliances outside the orbit of the West‘s influence that promote international

peace, cooperation, diplomacy and development (BRICS, EEU, SCO, AIIB, NAM,

CELAC, etc).

This call for solidarity is meant to build new roads of communication and

cooperation, and to empower nations and the public with vital, critical information

in order to counter the intense disinformation campaign that MSM and the West

have initiated.

We wish to speak as one in unity and solidarity, and amplify the message of truth,

justice and peace, in order to further weaken the rogue forces of Western

hegemony and bring about a transition from a chaotic planet threatened by

constant war, to a multipolar world where all nations and peoples can live together

in harmony.

Multipolar world against war!

Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela,

Bolivia and all nations that resist!

by Al Leger @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

