As head of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), Hatoyama led his opposition party in 2009 to a commanding victory over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which had ruled Japan nearly continuously since 1955. He became the first prime minister from the DPJ and previously helped found the party, serving as its head from 1999 to 2002.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge