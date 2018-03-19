Pentagon Trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the Use of Chemical Weapons, Confirmed by CNN The Western media refutes their own lies – By Prof Michel Chossudovsky (globalresearch)

While the Western media casually upholds Washington’s narrative which consists in blaming Bashar Al Assad of killing his own people, coincidently they also refute their own lies. Not only do they confirm that the Pentagon has been training the terrorists in the use of chemical weapons for more than five years. they also acknowledge the existence of a not so secret “US-backed plan to launch a chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad’s regime”

read the article here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons/5583784

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge