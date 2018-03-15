«   |   »

US/Russia: Tillerson/Pompeo

Note: AP writer Mat Lee, one of the best and well informed US journalists at present, who is known and feared for grilling the speakers of the State Department at their press talks also contributed to this article: https://www.boston.com/news/policy/2018/03/15/allies-others-question-trumps-response-to-spys-poisoning

interesting also:https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/03/14/tillerson-out-pompeo-in-where-are-we-in-the-us-foreign-policy.html

and here the older one about the meeting between the Russian intelligence chiefs and Pompeo that is mentioned in the article above
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/02/07/three-top-russian-officials-visit-united-states.html

hier noch einmal der Link zur deutschen Übersetzung des Artikels über das Treffen: https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2018/02/09/chefs-drei-russischer-geheimdienste-besuchen-die-vereinigten-staaten/

Advertisements

Posted on 15. März 2018 at 14:24 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: