Skripal, Novichok, Russia, Israel, Syria, MI6 and Salisbury – by Former UK – Ambassador Craig Murray (Global Research)

The same people who assured you that Saddam Hussein had WMD’s now assure you Russian “novichok” nerve agents are being wielded by Vladimir Putin to attack people on British soil. As with the Iraqi WMD dossier, it is essential to comb the evidence very finely. A vital missing word from Theresa May’s statement yesterday was “only”. She did not state that the nerve agent used was manufactured ONLY by Russia. She rather stated this group of nerve agents had been “developed by” Russia.

read the article here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/skripal-novichok-russia-israel-syria-mi6-and-salisbury/5632102

