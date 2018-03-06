Urgent Action in Support of Okinaw Anti-Bases Activists – noforeignbases.org

“Bases can only bring the menace and victimization of war.

This is the lesson Okinawa learned seventy-two years ago.

From the movement to stop construction of the base at Henoko—from that very site—Okinawa can build on the principle of peace for future generations.“

–Hiroji Yamashiro

Okinawa Peace Appeal, in solidarity with the Coalition Against the U.S. Foreign Military Bases, demands that all attempts to silence the people of Okinawa in their just quest to rid their indigenous land of the U.S. military bases be stopped.

1945 The Battle of Okinawa killed about 250,000 people including about 125,000 Okinawa civilians and over 100,000 Japanese military. After the war, Japan “gave” Okinawa to the US. Occupying ¼ of the island with over 30 bases, the US used Okinawa to launch wars in Korea and Vietnam.

1970-1972- After 25 years of continuous warfare, crime and violence, the 1970 anti-Vietnam war riots in Koza, Okinawa convince the US and Japan to “revert” Okinawa to Japan.

1972-now US military occupation of Okinawa continues unabated. Thousands of crimes including rapes, murders and muggings continue to be committed by Servicemen.

1995-6 A 12-year-old schoolgirl was gang-raped by three US servicemen from US Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, in crowded Ginowan City. A resulting Citizen’s Rally against U.S. military bases in Okinawa drew 100,000 angry protestors. In response, the U.S. and Japanese governments agree to close MCAS Futenma, on condition that a massive “replacement” base be built at Camp Schwab in Henoko on Oura Bay. Okinawa learns “reversion” actually means expansion and upgrade of US military facilities- but with no democratic voice in the process. The vast, new base in Henoko is also a true ecological disaster in the making.

1997-now Henoko residents, led by elderly survivors of the Battle of Okinawa, have continuouslyprotested against construction of the new base.

Oct 2016 Hiroji Yamashiro, a prominent leader of the Okinawa anti-base movement, was arrested for allegedly cutting barbed wire in protest of the construction of 6 New U.S. Marine helipads in a pristine, ecologically sensitive forest in Takae. Three days later Yamashiro as well as Atsuhiro Soeda were accused of interfering with public officers’ duties and causing bodily injury. In late November, prosecutors added a third charge, accusing Yamashiro and Hiroshi Inaba of blocking the road in front of a Camp Schwab Gate 10 months earlier. During his 5-month pre-trial detention Yamashiro, who underwent cancer treatment in 2015, was kept in solitary confinement, denied bail and any contact with his family or friends.

Jan 2017 Amnesty International issued a statement of Urgent Action for Yamashiro’s release.

Mar 2017 Yamashiro released on bail.

May 2017 David Kaye, U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression, criticized the Japanese government for “its crackdown on freedom of expression” in his report to the U.N. Kaye specifically highlighted the detention of Yamashiro.

Jun 2017 Yamashiro gave a statement before the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dec 4 2017 Prosecution requests Yamashiro face 2½ years’ imprisonment at hard labor, 2 years for Soeda and 1 year for Inaba. The defense claims it would be unjust for the court to rule in favor of the prosecution, as this lawsuit is being used to suppress the opposition movement of the people against the U.S. military bases in Okinawa.

March 14 2018 The verdict is expected.

