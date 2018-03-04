Syrien #Ghouta Rebellen drohen Zivilisten zu bestrafen, wenn Sie fliehen wollen! Threaten to punish civilians if they try to escape! @Partisangirl

#Ghouta Rebels threaten to punish civilians if they try to escape!

1-Don’t read regime leaflets 2-Don’t leave your home or escape without permission 3-Don’t leave Ghouta & surrender 4-Don’t make any contact with regime 5-You will incur punishment if you don’t abide by above

# Ghouta Rebellen drohen Zivilisten zu bestrafen, wenn Sie fliehen wollen! 1-Don ‚t Read Regime Broschüren 2-lassen Sie Ihr Haus oder Flucht ohne Erlaubnis 3-Don ‚t Leave Gupta & Surrender 4-machen Sie keinen Kontakt mit Regime 5-Sie werden Strafe anfallen, wenn Sie nicht halten oben

@Partisangirl

