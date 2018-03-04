«   |  

Growing Risk of U.S.-Iran Hostilities Based on False Pretexts, Intel Vets Warn ( Consortiummews.com)

As President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, a group of U.S. intelligence veterans offers corrections to a number of false accusations that have been levelled against Iran.

February 26, 2018 from Consortiummews.com

MEMORANDUM FOR:  The President

FROM:  Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT:  War With Iran

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/02/26/growing-risk-of-u-s-iran-hostilities-based-on-false-pretexts-intel-vets-warn/

Advertisements

Posted on 4. März 2018 at 03:42 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: