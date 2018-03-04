Assad: West Accuses Damascus of Chemical Weapons Attack on Syrian Army – issue of the chemical weapons used only as a pretext for airstrikes on the Syrian Armed Forces,“

„The issue of the chemical weapons became one of the entries in the Western dictionary of lies. This is simply blackmail, used only as a pretext for airstrikes on the Syrian Armed Forces,“ Assad said, quoted by the press service.

„Most in Ghouta want to leave terrorists for the cover of the homeland, so the operation against terrorists will continue, while simultaneously the possibility for the civilians to leave for the government-controlled territory will be opened,“ Assad said, quoted by the SANA news agency.

read whle article

https://sptnkne.ws/gTpB

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge