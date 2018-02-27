War of Words: Journalist Max Blumenthal calls out Democracy Now for backing ‘neocon project of regime change & intervention in Syria

Journalist Max Blumenthal called out Democracy Now for pushing for regime change in Syria. The move sparked a war of words between guest Wendy Pearlman and others on Twitter….

Tweeting footage from a Democracy Now discussion about Syria, Blumenthal questioned the news outlet’s apparent backing of “the neocon project of regime change in Syria.” He also pointed to guest Pearlman’s earlier calls for the US to provide air cover to extremist groups in Syria, highlighting just how poorly that strategy worked in Libya

https://www.rt.com/news/419853-blumenthal-pearlman-syria-twitter/

Original interview on Democracy Now

https://www.democracynow.org/2018/2/23/as_death_toll_rises_in_eastern

