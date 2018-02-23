The Syrian army has dropped leaflets over rebel-held Ghouta, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, calling on residents to leave for their own safety and urging opposition fighters to hand themselves over.

The leaflets were dropped by helicopters over the area known as eastern Ghouta on Thursday, telling residents that they are surrounded from all sides by the Syrian army.

It blamed insurgents for the deaths of thousands of women and children and for forcing the Ghouta residents to live in shelters. It says residents who leave will be given shelter, food, medical assistance and will be able to return to their homes “once terrorism is wiped out.”

The leaflets were similar to those dropped over rebel-held eastern neighbourhoods of the northern city of Aleppo, before the area was stormed by government forces in December 2016.

Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja’afari told the council on Thursday that Ghouta will be the “second Aleppo.”

Another leaflet, directed at the rebels, called on the opposition fighters to approach specific areas without their weapons. Each fighter is to carry a leaflet in one hand and hold the other over his head.

