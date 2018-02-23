Syrian aid-convoy heading toward the northern town of Afrin has been targeted by Turkish artillery, inflicting casualties

Syrian state TV says a convoy carrying aid and heading toward the northern town of Afrin has been targeted by Turkish artillery, inflicting casualties.

The TV gave no further details about Thursday’s incident, which came two days after pro-government fighters began entering the predominantly Kurdish town.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent said in a statement that it has suspended its pre-planned convoy to Afrin area, in co-operation with the International Committee of Red Cross due to the lack of safe passage and guarantees of not targeting the operation.

Turkey launched military operations in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin on June 20 to uproot the main Kurdish militia in Syria. Turkey says the militia is linked to the Kurdish insurgency inside its own borders.

