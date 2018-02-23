Portugal: US base in the Azores linked to inflated cancer rates, environmental damage

Inhabitants of the Portuguese island of Terceira in the Azores are growing increasingly worried by incidents of cancer and other serious diseases that appear to be afflicting them at higher rates than islanders in the rest of the North Atlantic archipelago. These illnesses are thought to be caused by a series of environmental hazards connected to the US military’s decades-long use of the island as an airbase, according to several reports that have begun reaching the public’s attention.

