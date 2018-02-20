Some Very Important Facts to understand the Syrian conflict

- 1956: CIA plot to overthrow the Syrian government
- 1983: CIA document on plans to obliterate Syria to enable an oil pipeline
- 1986: CIA document on how to use Muslim Brotherhood to fuel a sectarian (Sunni v. Shiite) civil war in Syria
- 2001: Wesley Clark told that USA will take out 7 countries in 5 years (Libya, Syria, etc.)
- 2005: CNN Interview. Christiane Amanpour tells Assad that the western governments are plotting a regime change in Syria
- 2006: State Dept cable: Detailed discussion of various strategies to enable regime change in Syria
- 2009: State Dept Email: Saudi Arabia is worried that a Shiite crescent is turning into a full moon (referring to a possible Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon coalition)
- 2009: State Dept Cable: Saudi Arabia is the #1 source of funding of terrorism worldwide
- 2012 State Dept Email: Conquest of Syria means a weakened Iran and this is important for Israel
- 2012: State Dept Email: Use Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to arm/train rebels
- 2014: Hillary Clinton admits in an email that Saudi Arabia and Qatar fund ISIS
- 2015: Joe Biden says Saudi Arabia and Qatar arming/funding Al Qaeda in Syria
- 2016: John Kerry in a leaked audio recording explains how the US trained/armed the opposition and was hoping to use ISIS to force Assad into negotiation
- Israel’s Mossad chief admits helping Al Qaeda and says that it’s because Al Qaeda never attacks Israel.
Advertisements