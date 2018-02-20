«   |  

Some Very Important Facts to understand the Syrian conflict

  1. 1956: CIA plot to overthrow the Syrian government
  2. 1983: CIA document on plans to obliterate Syria to enable an oil pipeline
  3. 1986: CIA document on how to use Muslim Brotherhood to fuel a sectarian (Sunni v. Shiite) civil war in Syria
  4. 2001: Wesley Clark told that USA will take out 7 countries in 5 years (Libya, Syria, etc.)
  5. 2005: CNN Interview. Christiane Amanpour tells Assad that the western governments are plotting a regime change in Syria
  6. 2006: State Dept cable: Detailed discussion of various strategies to enable regime change in Syria
  7. 2009: State Dept Email: Saudi Arabia is worried that a Shiite crescent is turning into a full moon (referring to a possible Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon coalition)
  8. 2009: State Dept Cable: Saudi Arabia is the #1 source of funding of terrorism worldwide
  9. 2012 State Dept Email: Conquest of Syria means a weakened Iran and this is important for Israel
  10. 2012: State Dept Email: Use Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to arm/train rebels
  11. 2014: Hillary Clinton admits in an email that Saudi Arabia and Qatar fund ISIS
  12. 2015: Joe Biden says Saudi Arabia and Qatar arming/funding Al Qaeda in Syria
  13. 2016: John Kerry in a leaked audio recording explains how the US trained/armed the opposition and was hoping to use ISIS to force Assad into negotiation
  14. Israel’s Mossad chief admits helping Al Qaeda and says that it’s because Al Qaeda never attacks Israel.
Advertisements

Posted on 20. Februar 2018 at 16:07 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: