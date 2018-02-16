US call for a military coup in Venezuela

Stratfor report on Brazil telling Guyana that

​Brazilian intelligence has information that Venezuela is going to invade ​Guyana. This could be creating the ​Gulf of Tonkin-like excuse for a US attack on Venezuela with Colombia and Brazil, two close US allies.

Stratfor is a corporate intelligence firm that works with the US government. Their report, from February 8, claims one reason for the Venezuelan attack would be to seize territory and use it as a bargaining chip for ongoing negotiations between the US and the Maduro goverment for amnesty when Maduro is overthrown. Pretty farfetched but good enough for an excuse for war. Create an incident on the border, Brazil and Colombia come to Guyana’s defense against the „dictator“ Maduro and we are off and running with the US joining the war with its allies.

The US has been blocked from an attack on North Korea thanks in part to peace talks that are evolving between the two Koreas. The US supported protests in Iran were a flop and when the US took them to the UN Securty Council as an excuse for action against Iran they were isolated and criticized. Trump reportedly wants to do something to unify the country, hopefully he is not thinking a war with Venezuela will do so. No doubt he has seen the polls showing how George W. Bush became popular after the attack on Iraq. Trump needs to know he will become less popular with a war in Venezuela and that wars are divisive and have destroyed presidents in the past.

We need to be aware of this, educate our allies about this possibility and organize and mobilize to stop this war. Venezuela has been one of the most lied about countries in US media and by US politics. Even „progressive“ Dems call Maduro a dictator. We should include Venezuela in upcoming anti-war protests being planned around Guantanamo and other issues. Stopping a war in Venezuela needs to be a priority.

Popular Resistance will be doing an article on this soon.

Please share any information you have on this issue.