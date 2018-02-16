Discussion about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – by Jeyhun Veliyev @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

Mon, Febuary 19 at 7pm @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

Rochstr. 3 – 10178 Berlin

U-Bahn Weinmeisterstr/Alexanderplatz

S-Bahn Hackescher Markt/Alexanderplatz

Jeyhun Veliyev from Azerbaijan, an independent researcher in the field of ethnic conflicts and violence, will talk about his recent research at George Washington University (USA) on the impact of peacebuilding NGOs work in establishing societal relations between Azerbaijanis and Armenians in the context of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He is involved in peacebuilding training and dialogues between two nations, so he will also share his own experience from meetings.

It is an open & informal discussion aimed at raising awareness about the conflict, which seems frozen, but it can erupt at any time. In fact, it did escalate in April 2016 at an alarming pace that cost over 200 lives from both sides within four days. Europe can pre-empt another big refugee crisis if the neighborhood is peaceful“

Discussion led by Jeyhun Veliyev

Visiting Researcher

Elliott School of International Affairs

George Washington University

